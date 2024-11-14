Top New Entries And Complete Exits Made By Mutual Funds In October

Mutual funds made record investments in equities in October as markets recorded their largest monthly decline since the Covid period.

During the month, the cumulative value of a complete exit from companies made via various schemes stood at Rs 31,901 crore, whereas fresh entries added up to Rs 47,362 crore worth of investments.

These were the top new stocks in which actively managed equity mutual fund schemes made investments and took exits from during the month.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. took the spot as the new entrant among holdings of actively managed equity mutual fund schemes after the stock got listed on the exchanges on Oct. 22.

The value of holdings in the company as of the end of the month stood at Rs 5,782 crore.

Waaree Energies Ltd. also made the list after making its entry on the bourses on Oct. 28, with the value of holdings at Rs 1,328 crore.