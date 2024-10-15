ADVERTISEMENT
Entry And Exit: Mutual Funds' Top Stock Calls In September
As many as 20 mutual fund houses took a position in Bajaj Housing Finance, while 12 exited Raymond Lifestyle.
September was marked by the benchmark Nifty 50 declining 1.9% lower during the start of the month, and subsequently rising 4% higher against the closing price on the last trading day of August. The index closed 2.28% higher after a significant decline during the last two trading sessions of the month.As mutual funds revised their holdings in September, stocks like Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. and Indian Renewable Energy Development Age...
