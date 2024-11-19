Don't Miss Out: The Category That Can Balance Risk With Return In Your Portfolio

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Though this is true, no work and all play does not make him a bright boy either. The need for balance in life is something that is often talked about. This applies to investing as well.

While investors allocate assets according to their goals and risk tolerance, every category serves a specific purpose in the portfolio. Large caps are intended to bring a certain degree of stability, while small caps bring high rewards, but is paired with high risk as well.

Now, if the investing in these two categories alone can strike a balance between risk and returns, why even have mid caps in your portfolio?

The case for mid caps is simple; they hit the sweet spot between large caps and small caps. Though large caps provide stability, their returns often weigh down one's portfolio. While, the dazzling returns of small caps come with high volatility. This category is often able to blend the advantages of both categories, as mid cap returns have been closer to small caps.