Mutual Fund Houses Powered Up Their Holdings In This Sector In September

Indian investors' traction towards the sectoral and thematic category has been evident in the inflow that the category witnessed in September. With a Rs 34,419.26 crore inflow into actively managed equity this month, inflows worth Rs 13,254.6 crore were accounted for in the sectoral and thematic categories.

Sectors like power, retail and capital goods have seen an increase in holdings, while sectors like banking, finance and construction materials have slipped. As various sectors and themes work in cycles, mutual fund houses change their holdings of various sectors. Here are the sectors that saw the top movement in holding.