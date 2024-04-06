The Mutual Fund Show: Investment Strategies For 2024 Election Season

The upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 election will be an important event, as it will set the tone for long-term potential in the markets. "Be mindful of the time horizon and purpose," said Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investor Services LLP to NDTV Profit on The Mutual Fund Show. "It can be a rewarding experience."

Existing investors must sit tight and new investors should stagger their entry over the next few months, he added, advising them to keep "a minimum five-year view". However, "some thematic funds can give quick-fire returns".

With India pushing for growth like never before, investors should consider sectors that benefit from the government's plans, according to Pankaj Mathpal, founder and chief executive officer of Optima Money Managers Pvt. His advice is to "take a call once you know who is forming the government".

The key themes? Defence, manufacturing, and Public Sector Undertakings.