Liquid Funds Drive Rs 40,685-Crore Outflow From Mutual Funds

Small-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 3,857.5 crore in December, up from Rs 3,699.2 crore in November. The segment saw Rs 1,226 crore being mobilised through NFO for Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund.

Large-cap schemes recorded an outflow of Rs 280.9 crore against inflows of Rs 306.7 crore in the prior month.

Mid-cap schemes received Rs 1,393.05 crore inflows, compared with Rs 2,665.7 crore in November. Multi-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 1,851.87 crore, against Rs 1,713.1 crore.

Equity segment had six NFOs raise Rs 6,321 crore during December, AMFI data showed.