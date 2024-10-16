Large-Cap Funds Flip Trend As Most Outperform Benchmarks In 2024

While Indian equities' benchmark Nifty 50 pared over 4% from its lifetime high levels in September, most actively managed large-cap funds faced a relatively muted decline.

Though the outperformance of actively managed mutual funds amid market downturns is well recorded, the same has not held true amid uptrends over longer periods. However, the calendar year 2024 so far has seen an unusual flip in this trend.

While the Nifty 50 rose over 15% so far in 2024, of the 30 large-cap funds, 29 have delivered higher returns than that.