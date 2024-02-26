Large-Cap Firms Offer Superior Risk-Reward Payoff, Says PGIM MF's Vinay Paharia

Large-cap companies offer better risk-reward payoffs in the current market due to attractive valuations, according to PGIM India Mutual Fund's Vinay Paharia.

One of the two broad aspects that the fund looks at during the construction of a portfolio is a tactical approach with respect to large and midcaps, Chief Investment Officer Paharia said at the NDTV Profit's Portfolio Manager Show.

Midcaps in general are expensive, while "large caps offer superior risk-reward payoffs because valuations are reasonably attractive and earnings growth is good," he said.

The midcaps have last year seen a material increase in their valuations, driven by higher earnings growth, he said. "This entire space (large and mid-cap) consists of a larger number of companies and hence more opportunity to pick."

"We intend to have a larger exposure to large caps, as midcaps in general are trading at an expensive valuation in the current market," he said. "We are not against investing in cycles but are against investing in companies that do not possess a competitive advantage," Paharia said.

One broad theme in 1-2 years is that quality and high-growth companies have underperformed very significantly compared to companies with poor quality and weaker growth, he said. "This is a trend that is sort of unprecedented because in the last 20 years, we have seen good-quality companies deliver good growth."

Bad track records of corporate governance, businesses that are structurally weak, and extremely leveraged businesses are the ones we will avoid, Paharia said.