Kenneth Andrade On Key Themes Behind Old Bridge Mutual Fund's NFO

Old Bridge Mutual Fund's new fund offer will focus on select companies that are expected to perform well through the decade.

"We are building a portfolio of companies which will be relevant through the end of the decade," Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer at Old Bridge Capital Management, told NDTV Profit.

"We will also eliminate large parts of industries which we think are reasonably priced and in a consolidation phase and won't be able to participate in the momentum. It won't be a diversified pool of companies; it will be selective," he said.

The Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund will be a multi-cap offering and contain a portfolio of 30 stocks. The NFO will open on Jan. 17 and will be open for three days.

"By categories, these companies can be mid caps. As an investment process, we have always bought the largest companies in an industry. When we buy such a company which is not doing well, they are usually at mid-market valuations. That's the sweet spot we try to optimise," Andrade said.