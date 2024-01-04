Jio Financial, Power Finance, Seven Others Upgraded To Large-Cap Category In AMFI Rejig

Jio Financial Services Ltd., Power Finance Corp. and Indian Railway Finance Corp. were among the nine stocks that moved from the mid-cap to the large-cap category for mutual funds.

The latest reclassification by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Thursday was based on market capitalisation.

Jio Financial Services, which demerged from Reliance Industries Ltd., has a market cap of Rs 1.53 lakh crore currently. Tata Technologies Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. are some companies that had initial public offerings recently and got included in the mid-cap category.