Inside The Record Year For India's $585 Billion Mutual Funds Industry

“Fund inflows have become to the market what current- and savings-account deposits are for banks,” Vidya Bala, co-founder of Primeinvestor.in, an investment solutions platform for retail investors, said by phone. “Access to mutual funds has never been easier, thanks to technology. That has put individuals in control over when to enter or exit their investments. This wasn’t the case earlier” as procedures to buy/sell mutual funds were cumbersome, she added.