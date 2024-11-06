Navigating Volatility: Exposure Guide To Hybrid, Multi Cap, And Debt Funds

India's benchmark stock indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, closed at their lowest levels in over a month on Monday. The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points, after the index fell as much as 2.01% during the day, to 23,816.15.

Amid market volatility, investors need to ensure that their strategy aligns with their goals, horizon and risk appetite. Based on these, investors can take their calls to buy the dip, rebalance their portfolio or simply stay invested.

One of the few methods to bring stability is to spread investments across various asset classes and categories. Additionally, investors need to ensure that they adopt strategy that is unique to the category they have invested in.

"A lot of clients want to add funds while the markets fell," said Salonee Sanghvi, founder of My Wealth Guide. Essentially, irrespective of market activity, one can build their portfolio based on their risk and reward profile.

Financial advisors suggest investors need to construct their portfolio for better stability amid turbulent times. Here is how.