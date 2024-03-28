How To Navigate Latest Restriction On Foreign Mutual Fund ETFs

Investing abroad through the mutual fund route is a very convenient way of taking exposure to global assets without having to go through a lot of procedures and compliances for small investors.

This route has become popular over the years but the Reserve Bank of India has been putting restrictions on how much funds can invest abroad leading to a restriction for investors.

Now from April 1, 2024, mutual fund houses cannot accept further subscriptions into foreign Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) too. This will require a recalibration of the strategy from investors.