Here's Why This Fund Manager Doesn't Have Allocations In Defence, Railways

Despite good growth prospects, Avendus Olivo PMS does not have allocations in defence or railways due to high valuations, according to Tridib Pathak.

"We don't have direct exposure to defence or railways as the valuations have stretched out a lot," the executive director at Avendus told NDTV Profit in The Portfolio Manager show. Apart from that, the entire PSU sector has higher valuations than there was earlier, he said.

"We are not able to gauge good opportunities that are at attractive valuations. We may have missed these opportunities in the past and have been re-looking our portfolio," he said.

But Avendus is alright with not having them in its portfolio at this stage, according to the portfolio manager.

As the breadth and depth of the Indian market has expanded dramatically over the last few years, there are several opportunities across various sectors despite overall higher valuations in the markets.

Avendus is fundamentally focused on businesses that are capital-efficient and have sustainable growth. "We are more fundamentally driven and long-term-oriented and would invest in businesses, rather than investing in stocks," he said.

The fund manager is bullish on manufacturing companies. "Nearly 40% of our portfolio is focused on manufacturing companies, which derive their competitive advantage from improved infrastructure, and lower labour costs," he said. Apart from that, Pathak has a positive outlook on private banks, and insurance companies.

Within the banking sector, the focus remains on the larger and mid-private banks. "They (private banks) have underperformed, which is all the more reason to believe that there is a far more higher opportunity," Pathak said.

In the longer-term view, the large and mid-sized private banks will continue to gain market shares and will be able to manage asset quality and margins steadily, according to Pathak.

The fund manager is agnostic about market capital and focuses on the business side. "We are thus an all-cap/multi-cap strategy with a historical, typical and indicative exposure of 50% to large caps and 50% to mid and small cap."