These Mutual Funds Kept Your Money Safest Amid Market Crashes

Investments in mutual funds aim to keep the wealth of investors safe and also ensure steady growth. However, there was an extraordinary volatility in the small- and mid-cap indices in March, resulting in an unstable return trajectory for funds in the respective categories. Certain mutual funds did not just grapple with the stock market's erratic behavior but also underperformed against their benchmarks.

Last month was marked by events like the disclosure of stress test and liquidity analysis as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on the questions of frothy valuations in the broader markets, as well as notable corrections in the constituent stocks. The Quant Mid Cap Fund and Small Cap Fund fell the most out of their peers on March 14, outpacing the decline in Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty SmallCap 250 respectively.