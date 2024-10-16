Top Buys And Sells: Mutual Funds' Top Bets In September

Indian investors made inflows of over Rs 34,000 crore to active equity mutual funds during September, pushing the size of assets held under such schemes to a new record high of Rs 31 lakh crore.

As investment in equity-oriented schemes continues to grab a major chunk of inflows, the share of assets under such schemes as a percentage of the total asset base of the mutual fund industry has also grown to its highest ever at 46.3% during the month.

With Indian equities continuing their uptrend, here's how mutual funds re-allocated holdings in September.

HDFC Bank Ltd. took the spot as mutual funds' biggest 'buy' during the month, with its value going up by Rs 15,800 crore, up 6.3% month-on-month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. followed second, with its holding value increasing by Rs 7,465 crore.