Equity Fund Inflows Jump 28% To 22-Month High In January On Small, Multi-Cap Schemes

Inflows into equity funds surged to a 22-month high in January, driven by investments into multi- and small-cap schemes as the markets scaled record highs.

Net investment into equity and equity-linked schemes surged 28% over the previous month to Rs 21,780 crore in January, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Thursday. That's the highest since March 2022.

Mutual funds industry across debt and equity schemes recorded an inflow of Rs 1.23 lakh crore during the month against an outflow of Rs 40,684 crore in December.