Equity Fund Inflows Fall As Investments Decline Across Categories In November: AMFI Data
SIP contribution to mutual funds industry stood at Rs 17,000-crore mark in November.
Equity mutual fund inflows dipped in November as investments into small-, mid-, large-, and multi-cap funds declined.
Net investments into actively managed equity schemes decreased 22.15% over the previous month to Rs 15,536.4 crore during the period under review, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
The equity category saw six new schemes launched in November, with Rs 1,907 crore mobilised. In comparison, the segment had four new fund offers in October that raised Rs 2,996 crore.
Among hybrid schemes, arbitrage funds record inflows of Rs 9,404.23 crore, against Rs 5,523.15 crore in the previous month.
Category-Wise Trends
Small-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 3,699.3 crore in November, down from Rs 4,495.1 crore in October. Large-cap schemes recorded inflows of Rs 306.7 crore against Rs 723.8 crore in the prior month.
Mid-cap schemes received Rs 2,665.7 crore inflows compared with Rs 2,408.9 crore in October. While inflows into multi-cap funds stood at Rs 1,713.09 crore against Rs 2,910.7 crore.
SIP Contribution
SIP contribution to mutual funds industry stood at Rs 17,703 crore in November, compared with Rs 16,928 crore in October.
Assets under management for SIPs rose to Rs 9.31 lakh crore against Rs 8.59 lakh crore in the previous month.
Liquid Funds
Liquid funds—debt schemes that businesses use to store short-term cash — saw outflows of Rs 644.7 crore compared with net investment of Rs 32,963.8 crore in the previous month.
Credit-risk funds saw outflows of Rs 253.67 crore moving out of the category. These schemes recorded outflows of Rs 141.6 crore in October.
Money market funds saw inflows of Rs 865.3 crore in November, against inflows of Rs 6,248.4 crore in October.
The debt-oriented funds witnessed an outflows of Rs 4,706.75 crore in November.