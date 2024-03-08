Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta Says Regulator Concern Over SMID Flows Prudent

The recent advisories by market regulator SEBI and the top mutual funds body AMFI and fund flows to the mid- and small-cap space are "prudent," according to Radhika Gupta of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

"A lot of money has come into this high-risk category and the last thing you want is an unforeseen situation around liquidity. Liquidity is of prime importance," she told NDTV Profit on 'The Mutual Fund Show'.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked mutual funds to proactively protect investor interest amid "froth" building up in the broader end of the Indian equity market.

"I worry (that) a lot of funds flowing into this space are for one-year performance-chasing. The SEBI and AMFI are saying, invest with your eyes open and buyers beware," she said.