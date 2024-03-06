Auto Firms Can Still Get Earnings Upgrades: ICICI Prudential's Anish Tawakley

The case for earnings downgrades for auto companies is not yet built in yet and the sector might see positive surprises, according to Anish Tawakley, fund manager at ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd.

"Some of the auto positions we entered were when the price was cheaper," the deputy chief investment officer of equity told NDTV Profit in The Portfolio Manager show.

The fund will only exit the auto holdings when the earnings downgrades are more likely than upgrades. There is still a case of earnings upgrades for automobile companies, according to Tawakley.

He thinks that the earnings-downgrade case is not built in autos currently, underscoring that their thesis is more about domestic growth than about exports. "They may have done well in the past, but we might get more earnings upgrades."