Equity Mutual Funds See Record Inflows In October As Retail Investors Buy The Dip

Large cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 3,452 crore, against Rs 1,769 crore in September. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 4,683 crore, while the net flows into the category in the previous month was Rs 3,130 crore. The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 3,772 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 3,071 crore in the previous month.

Flexi cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 5,181 crore while Multi cap funds have seen inflows worth Rs 3,215 crore.

Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category moderated a little to Rs 12,278 core. The category with the largest assets under management had recorded the largest inflows into actively managed equity. Inflows into this category during September stood at Rs 13,254 crore.