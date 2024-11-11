Equity Mutual Funds See Record Inflows In October As Retail Investors Buy The Dip
SIP contribution reached a new record high at Rs 25,322.74 crore in October, contributing up to 20% of total assets under management of the industry.
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded fresh record in inflows during October, showed data by Association of Mutual Funds in India released Monday. Inflows into equity funds rose 21.7% to 41,886.7 crore.
Total inflows into the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 2.4 lakh crore. The industry saw outflows worth Rs 71,114.08 crore during the month of September.
Actively Managed Equity Funds
Large cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 3,452 crore, against Rs 1,769 crore in September. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 4,683 crore, while the net flows into the category in the previous month was Rs 3,130 crore. The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 3,772 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 3,071 crore in the previous month.
Flexi cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 5,181 crore while Multi cap funds have seen inflows worth Rs 3,215 crore.
Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category moderated a little to Rs 12,278 core. The category with the largest assets under management had recorded the largest inflows into actively managed equity. Inflows into this category during September stood at Rs 13,254 crore.
SIP Contribution
The SIP contribution reached a new record high at Rs 25,322.74 crore in October, contributing up to 20% of total assets under management of the industry.
SIP contribution stood at an all-time high of Rs 24,508.73 crore in September 2024, against Rs 23,547.34 crore in August 2024.
Debt Funds
Debt funds recorded an inflow of Rs 1.57 lakh crore in the month of October, against an outflow of Rs 1.14 lakh crore. Overnight funds recorded an inflow of Rs 25,784 core and liquid funds recorded an inflow of Rs 83,863 crore in October.
Hybrid And Passive Funds
Hybrid schemes saw inflows worth Rs 16,863 crore, against Rs 4,901 crore inflows recorded the previous month. The highest inflows in the category is from Arbitrage funds, while multi asset allocation funds accounted for the most inflows the previous month.
In the passive fund category, inflows worth Rs 23,428 core were recorded in the month of October. The inflows stood at Rs 3,254 crore last month. The category that saw the most inflow was the Other ETFS category with inflows of Rs 13,441 crore.
New Fund Offerings
Inflows from new fund offers have accounted for Rs 6,078 crore this month. Index Funds category saw the most NFO launches. The inflows for the month of September brought more than 50% of inflows into the industry.
NFOs have brought Rs 14,575-crore inflow into the industry last month, with NFOs in the sectoral thematic category accounting for Rs 3,517 crore.