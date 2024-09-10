Net Inflows Fall Over 40% In August; Equity Schemes See Marginal Rise

Net flows into mutual funds fell 42.8% in August led by a decline in debt oriented schemes. The total recorded an inflow of Rs 1.08 lakh crore against an inflow of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in July.

Inflows into equity mutual funds increased during the month after a decline in July, led by a rise in the inflows into sectoral and thematic funds.

Equity inflows increased 3% to Rs 38,239.16 crore last month against Rs 37,113.4 crore in July, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Tuesday.