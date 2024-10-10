AMFI Data: Equity Inflows See Seasonal Dip In September

The mutual fund industry saw net outflows of Rs 71,114.08 crore in the month of September, according to data published by Association of Mutual Funds in India Thursday. The flows fell further after the 42.8% decline in August. The cumulative inflows into mutual funds was Rs 1.08 lakh crore in August.

Inflows into equity mutual funds fell 9.9% during month under review, as expected, after a slight rise in August. Equity inflows fell by 9.9% to Rs 34,419.26 crore in September against Rs 38,239.16 crore in August.

Net assets under management of the industry was recorded at Rs 67.09 lakh crore, compared to Rs 66.7 lakh crore in the previous month.