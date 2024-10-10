AMFI Data: Equity Inflows See Seasonal Dip In September
The mutual fund industry saw net outflows of Rs 71,114.08 crore in the month of September, AMFI data showed
The mutual fund industry saw net outflows of Rs 71,114.08 crore in the month of September, according to data published by Association of Mutual Funds in India Thursday. The flows fell further after the 42.8% decline in August. The cumulative inflows into mutual funds was Rs 1.08 lakh crore in August.
Inflows into equity mutual funds fell 9.9% during month under review, as expected, after a slight rise in August. Equity inflows fell by 9.9% to Rs 34,419.26 crore in September against Rs 38,239.16 crore in August.
Net assets under management of the industry was recorded at Rs 67.09 lakh crore, compared to Rs 66.7 lakh crore in the previous month.
Category-Wise Inflows
The largest category by assets under management continues to be sectoral and thematic funds with and an AUM of Rs 4.67 lakh crore. The contributed more than 38.5% flows into actively managed equity funds category.
This category saw inflow worth of Rs 13,254.63 crore. The inflows into the Sectoral and Thematic category stood at Rs 18,117.18 crore in the month of August.
Small-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 3,070.84 crore during the month under review, compared to Rs 3,209.3 crore last month. Mid-cap schemes attracted investments of Rs 3,130.42 crore, against Rs 3,054.68 crores in the previous month.
Inflows into large-cap funds rose to Rs 1,769.42 crore during August, compared with Rs 2,636.9 crore in the previous month. Flexi cap funds saw an inflow Rs 3,214.57 crore in the month of August, compared to Rs 3,513.16 crore inflow last month.
Index funds category also saw marginal increase in inflows standing at Rs 1,960.29 crore compared to the with the inflow of Rs 3,247.2 crore during August.
Fixed Income Funds
The net outflow from debt-oriented schemes stood at Rs 1.14 lakh crore.
Liquid funds recorded Rs 72,665.97 crore of outflow during the month under review, as opposed to Rs 13,594.87 crore inflow in August.
Credit-risk funds saw outflow of Rs 483.6 crore in September, as opposed to Rs 390.41 crore being pulled out of the schemes in August.
Net flow out of debt-oriented funds stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore in September, against an inflow of Rs 45,169 crore in the month before.
New Fund Offers
NFOs have brought Rs 14,575 crore inflow into the industry against the Rs 13,815 crore inflow last month.