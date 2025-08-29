A Fund House By A Fund Manager — Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Get Mutual Fund Licence

Founded in 2018, Abakkus manages about Rs 37,900 crore as of July 31, 2025, across PMS, AIFs, and private equity. The firm is known for its proprietary MEETS framework, which emphasises business sustainability, disciplined processes, and alpha generation.

"We are immensely grateful to SEBI for placing their trust in us. Our goal is to bring the same rigour, discipline, and alpha-generating focus that have defined our PMS and AIF offerings to the mutual fund arena," Singhania said. "We believe there is a significant opportunity to create long-term wealth for retail investors by adhering to our philosophy of identifying quality companies with strong growth potential."

The newly set up Abakkus Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (Abakkus AMC) will initially launch a suite of actively managed equity mutual fund schemes, before expanding into debt, hybrid, and multi-asset solutions, stated the release.

Biharilal Deora, director at Abakkus, said the AMC will focus on a digital-first investor experience, aiming to democratise wealth creation opportunities. "We are significantly enhancing our digital infrastructure to make our products accessible to investors across India," he added.

The entry comes at a time when India's mutual fund industry is witnessing rapid growth, with Assets Under Management touching Rs 75 lakh crore in July 2025, a six-fold increase over the past decade.

"Mutual funds are a preferred pooled vehicle for retail investors, offering diversification and professional management," said Sanjay Doshi, head of equities and research at Abakkus AMC. "By packaging our core 'growth in value' philosophy into mutual fund schemes, we aim to deliver a disciplined process designed to generate long-term wealth."

The fund house expects to roll out its initial products in the coming months.