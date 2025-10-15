Abakkus Asset Manager Forays Into Mutual Funds With Flexi-Cap, Promises Innovative Products

Despite a dip in the inflows into actively managed equity during the month of September, the inflows into flexi cap funds were stable at Rs 7,029.26 crore. Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Manager, has chosen to venture into this category as they announce the firm's foray into mutual fund. This move is broadly to democratise institutional-grade equity research and cater to a massive segment of small-scale investors. The company's initial product focus will be a flexi-cap fund, one of the most popular categories in the equity market, and then streamline into more innovative products.

The primary motivation behind this move stems from recognising the structural disadvantage faced by retail investors who attempt to manage direct equity investments. Singhania pointed out that most individuals lack the crucial resources available compared to large funds.

He stated, "They do not have a 20 member research team like we do or some of the larger funds," which puts them at a constant disadvantage. He concluded that, "So small-scale investors might always be at a disadvantage compared to the larger players."