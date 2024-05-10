A Flood Of Passive Products Now Gives Greater Variations For Investors

For a long period of time, there was a debate about the type of mutual fund that should be included in the portfolio. This brought the choice to a selection between an active fund and a passive fund, and this shaped the whole discussion regarding the exposure.

The main point of consideration was about the performance and the cost aspect and whether active funds were able to outperform the passive ones. Now, the discussion has changed as getting the right type of exposure is essential and for an investor, they need not choose between an active and a passive fund.

They can actually ensure that a portfolio has a mixture of both active and passive funds as the need might be. This will mean a welcome addition to the portfolio so that it becomes stronger than before.