Business NewsMarketsZydus Wellness Share Price Rises On Comfort Click Acquisition
ADVERTISEMENT

Zydus Wellness Share Price Rises On Comfort Click Acquisition

The stock jumped to as high as Rs 2,197.5 apiece on the NSE, which amounts to a surge of almost 8.9% compared to yesterday's closing.

01 Sep 2025, 02:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zydus Wellness is booming on the back of Comfort Click acquisition. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Zydus Wellness is booming on the back of Comfort Click acquisition. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Zydus Wellness Ltd. surged nearly 9% in trade on Monday on the back of the UK-based Comfort Click acquisition, which should boost the company's exposure to the UK, Europe and the US markets.

The stock jumped to as high as Rs 2,197.5 apiece on the NSE, which amounts to a surge of almost 8.9% compared to yesterday's closing. Over a year-to-date period, the stock has surged 10%.

The positive uptrend is a reaction to Zydus' acquisition of Comfort Click for a cash consideration of 239 million pound sterling.

Comfort Click is a high-growth UK-based company which operates in UK, Europe, and the US markets.

Most importantly, Comfort Click deals in high-value Vitamins, Minerals, & Supplements, thus expanding the company's reach in the segment.

Comfort Click has witnessed a five-year revenue CAGR of around 57%, with the topline jumping from 52 million pound sterling in FY23 to 132 million pound sterling in FY25.

Comfort Click, which will act as a step-down subsidiary of Zydus Wellness, also marks the first overseas acquisition for the company, which has further added to investor confidence in the stock.

Zydus Wellness Share Price Rises On Comfort Click Acquisition

What Are Brokerages Saying?

Out of a total six analysts tracking the company, five have a 'buy' rating, one 'hold' rating, as per Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 10.2%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Gains 0.8% As Infosys, M&M Shares Lead
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Gains 0.8% As Infosys, M&M Shares Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT