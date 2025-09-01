Zydus Wellness Share Price Rises On Comfort Click Acquisition

Shares of Zydus Wellness Ltd. surged nearly 9% in trade on Monday on the back of the UK-based Comfort Click acquisition, which should boost the company's exposure to the UK, Europe and the US markets.

The stock jumped to as high as Rs 2,197.5 apiece on the NSE, which amounts to a surge of almost 8.9% compared to yesterday's closing. Over a year-to-date period, the stock has surged 10%.

The positive uptrend is a reaction to Zydus' acquisition of Comfort Click for a cash consideration of 239 million pound sterling.

Comfort Click is a high-growth UK-based company which operates in UK, Europe, and the US markets.

Most importantly, Comfort Click deals in high-value Vitamins, Minerals, & Supplements, thus expanding the company's reach in the segment.

Comfort Click has witnessed a five-year revenue CAGR of around 57%, with the topline jumping from 52 million pound sterling in FY23 to 132 million pound sterling in FY25.

Comfort Click, which will act as a step-down subsidiary of Zydus Wellness, also marks the first overseas acquisition for the company, which has further added to investor confidence in the stock.