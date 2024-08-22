Zomato-Paytm Deal To Challenge BookMyShow’s Dominance: Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani

Food delivery giant Zomato Ltd.’s acquisition of the entertainment and ticketing business of Paytm will challenge the dominance of BookMyShow in the segment, according to Karan Taurani, senior vice president at Elara Capital Plc.

Zomato will acquire Paytm’s entertainment and ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore. The boards of both companies approved the transaction on Aug. 21, according to exchange filings.

Commenting on the deal, Taurani said that while the valuations may not appear “very cheap or attractive,” they are reasonable given the growth potential in the live events and online ticketing segments.