Zomato's Target Price By Jefferies Projects 23% Upside In Stock

Jefferies India Pvt. retained its price target of Rs 335 per share for Zomato Ltd. in a note released on Sept. 12., while suggesting a potential upside of 23% over the stock's closing price on Sept. 11. While, from Thursday's close, the target price implies an upside of around 17%.

The brokerage had earlier issued a base case target of Rs 335 for the food delivery aggregator in a note issued ahead of the market hours on Sept. 9.

According to Jefferies, the food delivery industry has reached a steady state, from a market structure and industry growth standpoint. With 60 million users already, the user base is likely to grow at a modest pace annually, it said.