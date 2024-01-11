Zomato Stock May See Near-Term Correction, 2024 Outlook Less Compelling: HSBC

Zomato Ltd.'s food value is well captured in the current stock price, and future gains will largely be driven by the quick-commerce operations, according to HSBC Global Research.

It has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and increased the target price to Rs 150 from Rs 140, implying an upside return potential of 11.7%. There is an expectation that profitability improvement will be gradual in the near term, and hence, the market focus will be on QC growth, according to a note on Wednesday.

The research firm underlined that 2024 might not be as compelling as last year for the stock, and there is a possibility of some correction in the near term as well, although its long-term view remains constructive.