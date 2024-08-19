Zomato Shares Hit Life High After UBS Upgrades Target Price With 20% Upside

Shares of Zomato Ltd. gained over 6% on Monday after UBS raised the target price while reiterating a 'buy' rating citing strong first-quarter results and guidance.

The revised target price for the delivery platform has been raised to Rs 320 per share from Rs 260 apiece earlier, which implies an upside of 20% from Friday's close.

Zomato surprised positively with not only stronger gross merchandise value growth in quick commerce but also a solid 27% growth in food delivery, it said in a note on Aug. 19. "Management was optimistic with an implicit positive guidance revision with both segments' medium term margin guidance reiterated as well."

Zomato is trading at 35 times the fiscal 2027 estimated enterprise value to Ebitda versus the average of Indian retail peers at 30 times, with a superior growth and margin expansion profile, it said.

Adding to this, at least 1.51 million shares of the company changed hands in a block trade during the market opening, according to Bloomberg.