Zomato Falls After Antfin Singapore Sells Stake Worth $556 Million

Shares of Zomato fell over 1% on Tuesday after multiple large trades. About 20.7 lakh shares, or 2.2% equity, changed hands in 10 bunched trades, according to Bloomberg data.

Antfin Singapore Holding will sell its stake in Zomato for $556 million, according to the term sheet viewed by Bloomberg. The firm had a 4.24% stake in the food delivery company as of June 2024.

The shares will be sold at a floor price of Rs 251.68 apiece, according to the term sheet. This is a 4% discount to the current market price.