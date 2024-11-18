Zomato Share Price Dishes Out Gains As Morgan Stanley Dubs Stock 'Potential Doubler'

Shares of Zomato Ltd. were on an upwards trajectory after Morgan Stanley positioned the company as a strong contender for significant market gains, projecting the stock has the potential to double in value within five years—or even in less than three years under a bullish scenario.

The brokerage has an 'overweight' rating on the stock and has revised its price target for the food delivery and quick commerce player to Rs 355, up from Rs 278, citing Zomato's dominant market position and promising growth trajectory in the quick commerce segment.

Zomato's rise is pinned on its expanding share in India's quick commerce market, expected to evolve rapidly over the next decade. With a base case projection of the quick commerce market reaching $42 billion by 2030—and Zomato maintaining its commanding 40% market share, the company is set to carve out a large slice of the industry's profit pool.