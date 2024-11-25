Zomato Share Price Gets Rs 800 Target In Five Years From Enoch Ventures' Vijay Chopra

Zomato Ltd. shares, which have been a strong performer recently, received a new bull call from a prominent portfolio manager. On the back of rising demand for online food delivery and geographical expansion, the stock has got a target of Rs 800 apiece in the next five years from Vijay Chopra, chief executive officer of Enoch Ventures.

"I think that Zomato is a multibagger in the making. I won't be surprised if the stock trades at Rs 800 in five years," Chopra, told NDTV Profit.

The company has redefined how people order food and the altered lifestyles benefit online food aggregators like Zomato and rival Swiggy Ltd. With regards to a pick between the two, Chopra placed his bet on the former, noting its profitability.

He said Zomato is now expanding operations in tier two and three towns, a move that can unlock new sources of revenue. "If a restaurant doles away 25–30% of the entire bill value (to Zomato), it will be serious money the company will be making. They have increased their delivery charges, which will bolster the bottom line," Chopra said.