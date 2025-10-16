Eternal Q2 Results: BlinkIt Steals The Show With 8.5x Revenue Growth

Zomato's parent company Eternal Ltd.'s revenue nearly tripled in the September quarter for the financial year ending March 2026.

Eternal's revenue for the September quarter stood at Rs 13,590 crore, compared to Rs 4,799 crore in the same period last year. This comfortably beat analyst estimates of Rs 8,665 crore.

The Deepinder Goyal-led company's bottom line, though, saw a 63% year-on-year decline to Rs 65 crore. This compares to a profit of Rs 176 crore in the September quarter of financial year ending March 2025. Eternal's profit was impacted by higher inventory.