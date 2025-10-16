Eternal Q2 Results: BlinkIt Steals The Show With 8.5x Revenue Growth
Zomato's parent company Eternal Ltd.'s revenue nearly tripled in the September quarter for the financial year ending March 2026.
Eternal's revenue for the September quarter stood at Rs 13,590 crore, compared to Rs 4,799 crore in the same period last year. This comfortably beat analyst estimates of Rs 8,665 crore.
The Deepinder Goyal-led company's bottom line, though, saw a 63% year-on-year decline to Rs 65 crore. This compares to a profit of Rs 176 crore in the September quarter of financial year ending March 2025. Eternal's profit was impacted by higher inventory.
Eternal Q2FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 13,590 crore versus Rs 4,799 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,665 crore)
EBITDA up 5.8% at Rs 239 crore versus Rs 226 crore (Estimate: Rs 236 crore)
Margin at 1.8% versus 4.7% (Estimate: 2.7%)
Profit down 63% at Rs 65 crore versus Rs 176 crore (Estimate: Rs 108 crore)
The biggest growth driver for Eternal was once again BlinkIt, which acts as the quick-commerce segment. It saw an 8.5 times growth in terms of topline at Rs 9,891 crore.
In contrast, the food ordering and delivery revenue saw a 23.5% growth at Rs 2,485 crore while the Hyperpure supplies revenue fell 30.5% to Rs 1,023 crore.
In a letter to shareholders, Eternal said that the quick-commerce segment saw the highest growth in ten quarters.