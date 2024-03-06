NDTV ProfitMarketsZomato: Morgan Stanley Invests Rs 909.5 Crore After Ant Group Affiliate Pares Stake
ADVERTISEMENT

Zomato: Morgan Stanley Invests Rs 909.5 Crore After Ant Group Affiliate Pares Stake

Antfin Singapore Holding Pte sold 17.63 crore shares — representing 2.04% equity — for Rs 2,829 crore.

06 Mar 2024, 07:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zomato's rider on bike waiting to pick up an order on a street. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Zomato's rider on bike waiting to pick up an order on a street. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Morgan Stanley Asia Pte. invested Rs 909.5 crore in Zomato Ltd. after an affiliate of China's Ant Group pared a stake through open market transactions on Wednesday.

Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. sold 17.63 crore shares—representing 2.04% equity—for Rs 2,829 crore. The shares were offloaded at Rs 160.4 apiece in a bulk deal, according to data available on the BSE. As of December, Antfin held a 6.32% stake.

Morgan Stanley Asia bought 5.68 crore shares (0.66%) at Rs 160.1 apiece.

The food delivery company saw two big investors exit last year. Tiger Global sold its entire 1.4% stake in August, while SoftBank-affiliated SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. divested in December.

Shares of Zomato closed 2.68% lower at Rs 161.6, as compared with a 0.55% advance in the BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ

Zomato's 'Dilli-Ke-Legends' Service: Gurgaon Resident Files Suit Over Concerns

Opinion
Zomato's 'Dilli-Ke-Legends' Service: Gurgaon Resident Files Suit Over Concerns
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT