Zomato: Morgan Stanley Invests Rs 909.5 Crore After Ant Group Affiliate Pares Stake

Morgan Stanley Asia Pte. invested Rs 909.5 crore in Zomato Ltd. after an affiliate of China's Ant Group pared a stake through open market transactions on Wednesday.

Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. sold 17.63 crore shares—representing 2.04% equity—for Rs 2,829 crore. The shares were offloaded at Rs 160.4 apiece in a bulk deal, according to data available on the BSE. As of December, Antfin held a 6.32% stake.

Morgan Stanley Asia bought 5.68 crore shares (0.66%) at Rs 160.1 apiece.

The food delivery company saw two big investors exit last year. Tiger Global sold its entire 1.4% stake in August, while SoftBank-affiliated SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. divested in December.

Shares of Zomato closed 2.68% lower at Rs 161.6, as compared with a 0.55% advance in the BSE Sensex.