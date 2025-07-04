Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Warns Jane Street Crackdown Could Be 'Bad News': 'If Allegations Are True...'

Kamath flagged potential downside risks of the crackdown. Prop trading firms like Jane Street account for nearly 50% of options trading volumes, he pointed out. "If they pull back—which seems likely—retail activity (around 35%) could take a hit too. So this could be bad news for both exchanges and brokers."

The coming days will be crucial in understanding the broader impact, said the CEO. "F&O volumes might reveal just how reliant we are on these prop giants," he added.

What's particularly shocking, he noted, is that the firm allegedly continued its activities despite receiving warnings from the exchanges.

Kamath pointed to the structural differences between the US and Indian markets, suggesting that regulatory laxity in the US may have enabled such behaviour. "Think about the structure of US markets: dark pools, payment for order flow, and other loopholes that allow hedge funds to make billions off retail investors. None of these practices would be allowed in India, thanks to our regulators," he said.