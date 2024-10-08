Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Lauds New SEBI Rule That Simplifies Payout Of Securities

Zerodha Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath has lauded the Securities and Exchange Board of India for introducing a new rule that simplifies the payout of securities.

The rule, that will come into effect from Oct. 14, states that the securities for pay-out shall be credited directly to the client’s demat account by the clearing corporations.

This "significantly simplifies our DP process, which today involves receiving shares for the entire group of clients and then allocating them based on purchases made, i.e., gross settlement", he said.

"And this is much safer, too. A broker from now on will never be able to touch client securities ever, which is possible today when you buy stocks and are not yet credited to your demat," the Zerodha CEO added.