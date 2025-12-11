Zerodha To Allow Equity F&O Margin On Expiry To Be Used For Commodity Trading

Discount stockbroker platform Zerodha on Thursday said it will allow users to deploy margins on equity futures and options expiry day in the commodity segment.

"We're changing how we handle margins on equity F&O expiry day. Instead of keeping them blocked after expiry, margins will now be released after the market close (by 4 PM). That means if you trade commodities, you can use the released margins in the commodity segment," the company said in a post on X.

The single ledger facility allows a user to trade equities and commodities using funds from their equity segment.

The equity F&O trading hours are generally 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays for the main session on both NSE and BSE.

In India, commodity markets like MCX and NCDEX generally run Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. with two main sessions: a morning session (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) for domestic and agro-commodities, and an evening session (5:00 p.m. to 11:30/11:55 p.m.) for bullion, metals, and energy, aligning with international markets.