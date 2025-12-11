Zerodha To Allow Equity F&O Margin On Expiry To Be Used For Commodity Trading
The single ledger facility allows a user to trade equities and commodities using funds from their equity segment.
Discount stockbroker platform Zerodha on Thursday said it will allow users to deploy margins on equity futures and options expiry day in the commodity segment.
"We're changing how we handle margins on equity F&O expiry day. Instead of keeping them blocked after expiry, margins will now be released after the market close (by 4 PM). That means if you trade commodities, you can use the released margins in the commodity segment," the company said in a post on X.
The equity F&O trading hours are generally 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays for the main session on both NSE and BSE.
In India, commodity markets like MCX and NCDEX generally run Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. with two main sessions: a morning session (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) for domestic and agro-commodities, and an evening session (5:00 p.m. to 11:30/11:55 p.m.) for bullion, metals, and energy, aligning with international markets.
Grayscale Mode
Last month, Zerodha said it will introduce a 'Grayscale Mode' on its Kite trading platform after Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath confirmed the feature was a "legit use case," following a viral social media post that highlighted the emotional toll of tracking portfolio performance.
The feature is designed to reduce the anxiety triggered by the highly visual red and green color coding that is traditionally used to indicate market losses and gains.
Kamath shared his plans on LinkedIn, posting a playful reaction (complete with an Aristotle quote) about feeling emotions "raw." This was in response to a tweet by market analyst Deepak Shenoy.
Kamath’s confirmation that the Grayscale Mode is "Coming to Kite soon" validates the growing conversation among retail investors about the psychological impact of constant, real-time market tracking.
By removing the immediate visual stimulus of red that stands for loss and green that denotes gains, the new feature would aim to encourage users to focus on long-term investment fundamentals rather than short-term price volatility.