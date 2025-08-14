Zerodha Introduces WhatsApp-Based Emergency Trading Backup; Kamath Tells How To Cancel Orders, Exit Positions

Zerodha unveiled a WhatsApp-based emergency trading mode on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath, in a video, explained how the users can cancel orders or exit positions if its main Kite web and mobile platforms become inaccessible during market hours.

Trading platforms are made using complex and interconnected systems — from exchange links via leased lines to cloud-hosted services and physical data centres. However, despite the multiple redundancies in place, a failure at any point in this chain can disrupt operations of the platform.

"One hiccup anywhere from exchange connections to cloud servers can create an issue. Over the years, we've built tons of safeguards and redundancies, but we're still paranoid," said Kamath in a post on social media.

Zerodha says it has spent years building safeguards, including “sharding” its Order Management System across separate data centres, to prevent issues from spreading.

According to a post on Zerodha's website, the new WhatsApp backup system is entirely independent of Kite’s infrastructure, which is hosted on Amazon AWS and protected by Cloudflare.