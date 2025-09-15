'Wouldn't Be Surprised If Banned Completely': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Weekly Options

Nithin Kamath, CEO of the Indian brokerage firm Zerodha, voiced concerns over the future of weekly options contracts on Monday, stating he "would not be surprised if they were banned completely." Kamath shared his views on 'X' (formerly Twitter) and admitted to being "as clueless as everybody else" regarding the fate of these popular trading instruments.

He pointed to regulatory action as "by far the biggest risk for brokers," a threat magnified because most brokers' earnings are from traders, and they earn nothing from investors. Kamath wrote, "Many people have been asking me about my view on weekly options and whether they are going away. I am as clueless as everybody else."

He added, "Having said that, I would not be surprised if they were banned completely, and/or if there is some product suitability framework that makes it harder for people to trade F&O. By the way, as I've said numerous times before, regulatory risk is by far the biggest risk for brokers like us. This risk is magnified even more because most brokers' earnings are from traders, and they earn almost nothing from investors (like with us)."

Kamath posted data that showing a sharp decline in market activity. He wrote, "Check the image that shows the drop in exchange option volumes since weekly expiries were reduced to two. They are down by almost 40% in a bull market. Now imagine if the remaining two get removed. We'd be back to 2019 levels more or less. We earn nothing from investors, either as brokerage or commissions from selling mutual funds. The more I think about it, we are just biding time before we will be forced to make a change."