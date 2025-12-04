Zepto Scales Automation Pan-India, Claims ‘Hundreds of Crores’ in Savings — What It Means For Quick Commerce

Aadit Palicha's update essentially means that Zepto is moving away from a traditional picking and packing system to an in-house automated system, guided by Zepto's own software.

Palicha claims that this shift towards automation has resulted in nearly 45% improvement in outbound manpower productivity.

This effectively means that over time, Zepto could become less reliant on human decision-making for sorting and more dependent on proprietary algorithm, dictated by the software.

Palicha claimed that Zepto's technical team has also been able to develop the software in-house, without having to outsource the service to a third party.

This adds to the operational cost savings effort from the quick-commerce player, which, till date, remains the only unlisted player among the big three quick-commerce apps.