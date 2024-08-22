Zen Technologies Shares Hit Record High After Rs 1,000-Crore QIP

Shares of Zen Technologies Ltd. touched an all-time high in early trade on Thursday after it launched a qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. The company has set a floor price of Rs 1,685.18 per share for the QIP.

The floor price is at a discount of 5.4% to Wednesday's close on the NSE.

The board had given its approval for the fundraise on Jan. 27, and a special resolution was passed by members of the company by postal ballot on March 8.

Hyderabad-based Zen Tech designs, develops, and manufactures state-of-the-art combat training solutions for the training of defence forces and provides counter-drone solutions.