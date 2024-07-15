"Shares of Zen Technologies Ltd. were locked in 5% upper circuit on Monday after its introduced AI-powered robots and launched four products for the global defense market.The company said its IP-owned innovative defense products in collaboration with its Pune-based subsidiary, AI Turing Technologies, cater to a wide range of defence requirements, empowering forces with unmatched tactical superiority and enhanced operational efficiency, according to an exchange filing on Monday..Hawkeye: It provides an anti-drone system camera with multiple sensor detection modules for all-weather drone tracking up to 15 km. It ensures continuous threat detection and enhanced security.Barbarik: It is the world's lightest remote-controlled weapon station, providing precise targeting capabilities for ground vehicles and naval vessels. It also maximises battlefield effectiveness while reducing personnel risk.Prahasta: It is an automated quadruped that utilises LIDAR and reinforcement learning to understand and create real-time 3D terrain mapping for unparalleled mission planning, navigation, and threat assessment.Sthir Stab 640: The Sthir Stab 640 is a rugged stabilised sight designed primarily for armoured vehicles, ICVs, and boats. It features an intelligent fibre-optic gyro-stabilised system, providing exceptional situational awareness with automatic search and tracking capabilities..Brokerage Views: Citi On HCLTech, Coal India; Nuvama On DMart And More.Shares of Zen Technologies were locked in the 5% upper circuit of Rs 1,360.95 apiece on the NSE. That compares with 0.33% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has surged 123.66% in the last 12 months and 71.27% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 63.98..Zen Technologies Bags Rs 30-Crore Defence Order From Egypt"