Zelensky-Trump Meet, FOMC Minutes, IIP Data: The Week Ahead
The upcoming week is also likely to witness heightened volatility due to the December F&O expiry.
Global developments are likely to shape the market sentiment in the last week of this year. Major events that could be in focus include Industrial Production data, FOMC Minutes and US Manufacturing PMI.
Here's a quick look at key events happening from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3.
FOMC Minutes And Other Data To Be Released
In the week that will see the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, the US Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its December policy meeting. In addition to this, US crude oil inventories will also be released on Monday.
The US will release the Manufacturing PMI, jobless claims data for the week ending Jan 3. Europe is also set to release its Manufacturing PMI data.
IIP Data
The stock market investors will closely track India's industrial output data (IIP) for the month of November in the coming week. According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the release of the Index for the last month will be on Monday.
The Forex reserve data that is released on a weekly basis will also be released on Friday.
Other important data points include government budget value figures, external debt statistics, and the final HSBC Manufacturing PMI reading.
Zelensky-Trump Meeting
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s capital and key energy facilities with a massive airstrike on the eve of talks between Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump.
The meeting on Sunday is set to take place in Palm Beach, Florida, in pursuit of a deal to end Russia’s nearly four-year invasion.
Monthly Expiry
The upcoming week is also likely to witness heightened volatility due to the December F&O expiry.