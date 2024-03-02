Zee Shares Rise After Delhi Court Asks Bloomberg To Take Down Article

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. rose nearly 3% in a special trading session on Saturday after a Delhi court has ordered Bloomberg to take down an article that alleged corporate governance issues at the company.

The court directed the media company to take down the article dated Feb 21 from its online platform within one week of receiving the order. "The defendants are further restrained from posting, circulating or publishing the aforesaid article in respect of the plaintiff on any online or offline platform till the next date of hearing."

The company argued that it wasn't given a chance to respond during these SEBI proceedings. It alleged that the article made "unverified claims" and linked Zee Entertainment to the SEBI orders.

The court also noted that the information in the article is said to come from anonymous sources and that SEBI has not officially disclosed any large financial irregularities.

Zee argued that the article was "false and factually incorrect, with a pre-meditated and malafide intention to defame the company".