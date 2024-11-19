Zee Entertainment Share Price Records Best Jump In Nearly 3 Months After Goenka Resigns As MD

Zee share price rose as much as 8.67% to 125.4 apiece, the highest level since November 7. It pared gains to trade 7.8% higher at Rs 124.44 apiece, as of 10:46 a.m. This compares to a 1.1% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

It has fallen 54% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.63 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.7.

Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 30.4%.