Zee Directors Lose Vote As Clock Ticks Down On Deal Deadline

Zee Entertainment has been locked in a showdown with Sony over whether Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka will lead the firm after the completion of any potential deal to create a $10 billion media giant. Zee is insisting that Goenka — also its founder’s son — will helm the new entity, as agreed in a pact signed in 2021, while Sony is wary of appointing him given a regulatory probe against the executive, according to people familiar with the matter.