Zaggle Prepaid At Over Four-Month High After Q1 Profit Surges Over Eight Times

Zaggle Prepaid Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue rose 113.56% to Rs 252 crore.

Ebitda rose 175% to Rs 22 crore.

Margin at 8.9% versus 6.7%.

Net profit rose 750% to Rs 17 crore.

The company is actively exploring complementary inorganic expansion opportunities and will provide updates as positive developments occur, the company said in the exchange filing. These potential acquisitions would help Zaggle scale faster, it said.

"With that being stated, we expect to continue a similar performance in the upcoming quarters, driven by an increased customer base, newer use cases, deeper penetration into the existing customer base, and cross-selling of our solutions," it said. "For this fiscal year, we project revenue growth of 45% to 55% over the previous fiscal year."

The company also reaffirmed its goal of doubling its revenue within the next two years and expects adjusted Ebitda to hold steady around current levels.

Avinash Godkhindi, managing director and chief executive officer of Zaggle Prepaid, told NDTV Profit that its year-on-year revenue growth exceeded his expectations due to the demand for digitization along with the benefits of being a market leader in the spend management space. He added, "We are tempted to up our guidance (revenue) depending on how Q2 goes."

On margins, he said that by FY28 they will be in the range of 15–16%, as opposed to the current 8.9%.