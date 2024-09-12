Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 13 Trade
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in the cash market, index futures and stock futures, and index options, while they sold in stock options on Friday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Foreign portfolio investors recorded the second-highest single-day buying of Indian equities so far in 2024 on Thursday. The investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 7,695 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
That comes as India's benchmark equity indices ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday, as markets rose sharply in the last hour of trade, led by rallies in metal, auto, and banking stocks.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 48,150 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures rose by 8,801 contracts.
The FIIs sold stock options worth Rs 2,558 crore, while they bought Rs 15,023 crore in stock futures, index options worth Rs 50,469 crore, and index futures worth Rs 2,579 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 1.61% to 25,339 at a discount of 50 points, with open interest up by 11.37%.
The Nifty Bank August futures were up by 1.16% to 51,715 at a discount of 56 points, while its open interest was down by 10.4%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 12 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 18, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 3,904 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 33,201 crore a day earlier—to Rs 37,105 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,285 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 12,594 crore a day earlier—to Rs 11,309 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.34 from the previous day's 1.27.